La Salle County Friends of Extension and 4-H to host drive-thru fundraiser May 9

La Salle County Friends of Extension & 4-H serve Stone Jug’s BBQ at last year’s dinner fundraiser. (Photo provided by Gail Hayward)

The La Salle County Friends of Extension & 4-H will host a drive-thru fundraiser featuring Stone Jug BBQ at 4 p.m. Friday, May 9, in the La Salle County Extension Office parking lot, 1689 N. 31st Road in Ottawa.

The fundraiser takes place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees can buy a pulled pork sandwich, cornbread, baked beans, cheesy hash browns and a cookie for $16.

Tickets can be bought at the La Salle County Extension Office, Grand Ridge Bank and from committee members. A limited number of tickets also will be available at the door on the day of the event.

All proceeds will directly benefit the La Salle County 4-H Youth Program.

For more information, contact Gail Hayward at 815-257-6266 or ghcookie@gmail.com, or email lcfoe4h@gmail.com.