Immanuel Lutheran Church to host BBQ Dinner supporting new PADS building fund in Ottawa

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marseilles will host a barbecue dinner to support the new PADs homeless shelter in Ottawa from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, at 227 E. Bluff St.

Tickets are $17 each and include a choice of two pork chops, one-half chicken, or one pork chop and one-quarter chicken. Dinner includes baked beans, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert.

Drive-thru or dine-in options are available.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Presale tickets can be purchased by calling 815-343-8014.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the new PADS Building Fund in Ottawa.