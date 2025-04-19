Former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to make 4 stops in Illinois Valley on book tour

Darren Bailey and his wife Cindy will stop from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, to the Prouty Building, 435 S Main St., Princeton. (Shaw File Photo)

Darren Bailey is making stops on his book tour in the Illinois Valley.

Former Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey wrote and published “Rooted for a Reason.”

He and his wife Cindy will stop from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, to the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., they will be at Stone Jug BBQ, 1920 Fourth St., Peru, then from 3 to 4 p.m. at Rawfully Yours Juice Bar and Café, 527 First St., La Salle.

The Darren Bailey Book Tour will arrive at the final stop at 5 p.m., where the Livingston County Illinois State Rifle Association Monthly Townhall Meeting will take place. Bailey is scheduled to speak about his book and his point of view on Illinois’ Second Amendment climate. Mandi Ehler, an ISRA trainer and guest speaker, also will give her perspective.

This tour and the Livingston County ISRA Townhall Meeting are both sponsored by Middle America Grassroots Action, a Political Action Committee.