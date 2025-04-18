Serena baseball, softball blank GSW: The Times Thursday Roundup

Softball

Serena 3, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the Huskers improved to 10-3 on the season with the win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Cassie Walsh (Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 K) and Maddie Glade (1 IP, 1 BB, 3 K) combined on the three-hit shutout. Brynley Glade tripled for one of Serena’s five hits, while Jenna Setchell recorded an RBI.

Putnam County 13, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1 (6 inn): At rural Streator, the visiting Panthers scored four runs in the first to jumpstart the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors.

Emma Palaschak, Jaylei Leininger and Lilli Libby all singled for WFC, while Brooklyn Delheimer took the loss in the circle.

Herscher 14, Newark 9: At Herscher, the host Tigers used a seven-run fourth to key the triumph over the Norsemen (9-7-1).

Adelaide Johnson (two RBIs) and Rylie Carlson (two doubles, RBI) each had three hits for Newark, while Dottie Wood (double, RBI) and Sadie Pottinger (two RBIs) each had two hits. Kate Bromeland doubled and Wood (4 IP, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Sandwich 2, Woodstock 1: At Sandwich, the Indians’ Brooklyn Marks and Jillian Freemon hit back-to-back solo home runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Blue Streaks.

Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle for Sandwich (6-6, 3-2).

Baseball

Serena 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the Huskers (3-10) scored four times in the seventh and used a combined pitching effort from Beau Raikes (5 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 10 K) and Nolan Muffler (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K) in defeating the Panthers.

Wesley Hendricks (two stolen bases) and Raikes (RBI) each had two hits, while Ryne DeBernardi had a double and three RBIs for Serena.

Herscher 4, Seneca 0: At Herscher, the Fighting Irish fell to 3-12 on the season with the loss to the Tigers.

Joey Arnold had two of Seneca’s four hits, while Brady Haines (3 IP, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Track and field

Sandwich 4th, Ottawa 7th at Girls Fricke ABC Invite: At King Field in Ottawa, Sandwich placed fourth with 174 points and Ottawa seventh with 135 points, while Sycamore (222) won the title at the 8-team event.

Sandwich recorded individual first from Delanie Card (A, 400-meter dash), Jenessie Corral (B, 400), Sunny Weber (A, 800), Joanna Rivera (B, 800), Kayla Kressin (C, 800), Emily Urbanski (B, 1600), Alexandria LaPorte (C, 1600), Alayla Harris (A, 100 and 300 hurdles), Tegan Stryszyk (B, 100 hurdles) and Delaney Kotecki (C, 100 hurdles), while the 4X400 (Rivera, Kressin, Weber, Card) and 4X800 (Rivera, Kressin, Urbanski, Erin Lissman) relays earned firsts.

Ottawa’s top finisher was Karsyn Moore who placed first in the “A” high jump.

Sandwich, Streator, Somonauk athletes claim firsts at Plano: At the Plano Field of Dreams meet, the Indians had individual boys wins from Simeion Harris (400) and Jacob Ross (pole vault), while the 4X100 relay team of Nathan Hill, Kayden Page, Devin Adams-Dunn and Harris finished first.

Streator’s Riley Stevens won the high jump, while the Bulldogs 4X200 relay squad of Isaiah Brown, Stevens, Garritt Benstine, Andrew Warwick claimed first.

On the girls side, Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan won the 200.