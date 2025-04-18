Registration opens for annual Carus Summer Science Camp

Registration opened for the 23rd annual Carus summer science camp – a free, weeklong program designed to spark curiosity and inspire young minds through hands-on STEM learning. (Photo provided by Jake Kowalczyk)

Registration opened for the 23rd annual Carus summer science camp – a free, weeklong program designed to spark curiosity and inspire young minds through hands-on STEM learning.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 14, through Friday, July 18, each day at St. Bede Academy in Peru. A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday to celebrate the participants’ achievements.

The camp is open to students entering sixth grade in the fall and provides an immersive educational experience that combines science, chemistry and creativity in an engaging environment, according to a news release from Carus.

“Each year, students from across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties participate in hands-on experiments, interactive demonstrations, and collaborative challenges—all led by a team of passionate local educators,” Carus said.

Space is limited, and spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, prompting organizers to encourage early registration. Families can sign up at carusllc.com/summersciencecamp.

“The Carus Summer Science Camp has become a meaningful tradition in our community, helping kids explore science in a way that’s exciting, accessible, and fun,” said Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of Human Resources and Communications at Carus. “We hope this camp will pique their interest in the fields of STEM at an early age and encourage them to keep an open mind as they decide their future learning paths.”

This year, the program reflects Carus’ ongoing commitment to STEM education and community enrichment, the company said..

Early exposure to STEM has been shown to positively influence academic performance, boost confidence and open doors to future career paths, according to Carus.

For more information and to register, visit carusllc.com/summersciencecamp.