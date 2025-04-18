IVCC to conduct organizational meeting to approve results of April 1 election

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will host its organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, in CTC 206. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will host its organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, in CTC 206.

The board will approve results of the April 1 election and elect a chair, vice chair and secretary along with appointing an attorney, treasurer of district 513 and secretary to the board. In addition, the board will set committee appointments.

Also on the agenda to be considered is an annexation agreement with the city of Oglesby and a School Resource Officer Intergovernmental Agreement Amendment.

Access the meeting at https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/89221003711 and meeting ID number 892 2100 3711. For dial-in, call 1-312-626-6799.