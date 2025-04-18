IVCC accepts $3.8M bid for 2025 campus renovation

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees launched a multimillion-dollar renovation project to improve lab and testing areas on campus. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees launched a multimillion-dollar renovation project to improve lab and testing areas on campus.

The Board accepted a bid Wednesday from Vissering Construction Co., Streator, in the amount of $3.8 million for 2025 campus renovations.

Work is expected to begin this summer on creating new space on the college’s lower level, where a microbiology lab will be relocated, making it independent of other lab areas and improving safety for students.

The Assessment Center also will be relocated and renovated to include advanced features and technologies.

Additionally, as part of the renovation project, a corridor near the cafeteria will be redesigned and new seating options will be created in the cafeteria space.

In other action, the Board welcomed 2025-2026 student trustee Danica Scoma of Utica and recognized outgoing student trustee Emma Garretson for her service.

Outgoing trustees were recognized for their service on the board. Amy Boyles served eight years and Jane Goetz served 12 years.

In her monthly report, President Tracy Morris said:

Students have been active in supporting their classmates by volunteering at the Eagles Peak Food Pantry. Nora Villareal’s English Composition students have donated items, unloaded deliveries, organized shelves and greeted students. Project Success students volunteer monthly, unloading a delivery truck, unboxing goods and stocking shelves. In the first quarter of this year, more than 1,400 people in 182 households received food pantry supplies. That number included 182 children.

In other action, the Board: