Field of 13 set for Rollie Morris Invite at Hall High School

SPRING VALLEY - Thirteen schools are set to compete in Saturday’s Rollie Morris Invitational Track & Field Meet at Hall High School.

Field events will start at 10 a.m. with track events starting up at 11 a.m.

Illinois Valley area schools include Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Putnam County, Streator and St. Bede

Also participating will be Ashton-Franklin Center, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson, Somonauk-Leland and Stillman Valley.

Princeton’s boys will not compete, opting for their traditional run at the Rochelle Hubs Relays.

Bureau Valley swept the boys, girls and combined championships last year.

Rollie Morris girls meet records

Rollie Morris boys meet records