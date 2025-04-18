Edward Jones La Salle branch recently holds open house

Edward Jones is a financial services firm that offers a personal approach to investing, provides guidance for retirement and supports wealth management and insurance needs. The La Salle branch recently held an open house introducing their new team to the community. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

The La Salle branch recently held an open house introducing its new team to the community. The team includes financial advisors Chad Gilbreth (CFP) and Kelly Campbell, and branch office administrator Danielle Claggett.

The office is located at 425 First St., Suite 2 in La Salle, and can be reached at 815-780-8440. It is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.