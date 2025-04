Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements and schedule changes include:

*The Bureau Valley softball games have been moved to Chillicothe IVC to play on its turf field

*The Princeton at Mendota baseball game; no make-up date set

*The Hall varsity and JV baseball and softball games vs. Kewanee

*The Streator at Princeton tennis meet

*The Newman baseball and softball games

*All levels of Ottawa baseball games

*The Yorkville Christian at Earlville baseball game