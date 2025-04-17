PC’s Alex Rodriguez sets school record in discus: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Putnam County junior Alex Rodriquez set the school record in the discus with a throw of 49.03 meters in the Dale Collis Invite. (Photo provided)

Track and field

At Galva: Putnam County junior Alex Rodriquez set the school record in the discus with a throw of 49.03 meters in the Dale Collis Invite.

Rodriguez also won the shot put at 13.99.

The Panthers, who placed fourth of five teams, also got a win from Enzo Holocker in the 100 hurdles (19.97).

Baseball

Morris 7, La Salle-Peru 2: Morris jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings on the way to an Interstate Eight victory over the Cavs at Morris.

Jett Hill had half of L-P’s four hits with a 2 for 3 day and a RBI. Gavin Kallis took the loss, allowing seven hits and five earned runs over five innings.

Bureau Valley 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Drake Taylor had two hits and four RBIs, including a 2-run triple to lead the Storm to victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference game at Manlius.

Elijah Endress had two hits and Logan Philhower tripled while Blake Foster collected two RBIs and winning pitcher Brock Rediger had one hit and a RBI as the Storm improved to 12-4.

Midland 3, Henry-Senachwine 0: The Mallards fell victim to a no-hitter by Midland’s Dom Rosa, who struck out nine with two walks in Tri-County Conference play at Varna.

LeRoy 10, Fieldcrest 8; The visiting Panthers scored six runs in the sixth inning to really for a HOIC victory at Minonk.

Jordan Heider went 3 for 3, including a double, triple and three RBIs for the Knights (7-5). Lucas May and Lucas Anson (two RBIs) added two hits each.

Softball

Carterville 10, St. Bede 0 (5 inn.): The Bruins dropped their third straight game on their spring break trip to southern Illinois. Macy Strauch had their lone hit of the day.

Putnam County 9, Hall 4: Alexis Margis had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference win in Spring Valley.

Ella Pyszka, Ella Erwin and Chloe Parcher (RBI) added two hits each for PC (9-7).

Ava Delphi and Brynn Blair each had three hits and a RBI for the Red Devils (3-8) while Caroline Morris added two hits with a RBI.

Newman 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Comets rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh for a nonconference win over former Three Rivers rival Storm in Sterling.

Sadie Bailey and Kloey Trujillo each had two hits, including a double for the Storm (9-5). Ali Carrington belted a home run and Kaydn Haage added a RBI hit.

Henry-Senachwine 11, Midland 0: Lauren Harbison spun a 1-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the Mallards‘ Tri-County Conference victory at Varna.

Henry (11-2, 3-2) had 12 team hits, led by Kaitlyn Anderson (double, RBIs), Brynna Anderson and Harbison (double, two RBIs) with two each. Addy Robbins had a two-run homer while Brooklynn Thompson and Lexi Serpette each doubled.

LeRoy 20, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): The Knights lost at home in four innings.

Girls soccer

Rochelle 6, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavs scored two goals in a loss at Rochelle.