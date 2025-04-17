Ottawa Elementary students showcase entrepreneurial skills at Lemonade Day My Way event

Marlena Vacca decorates the finger nails of a client Wednesday, April 16, 2025, during the Central Intermediate School Lemonade Day My Way in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Fifth and sixth-grade students at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa put their entrepreneurial skills to the test on Wednesday during their Lemonade Day My Way event in the school’s cafetorium.

The event was the culmination of a three month after-school program where students learned how to develop a product, price it, market it and eventually sell it.

“It’s kind of like an enrichment program,” fifth-grade teacher Jason Garner said, who helped organize the event. “We’d meet to learn about things like advertising, pricing, and supplies, but they really took ownership of their projects.”

Zoey Sterner, Lydia Cliff and Sophia Sibert stand at the ready for customers at their Mini Divas booth on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, that sold costume jewelry and sunglasses during the Central Intermediate School Lemonade Day My Way an after-school program where students learned about different aspects of starting a business ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Students met four times after school over three months, covering everything from cost analysis to advertising.

This was Central Intermediate’s second year doing the program and it expanded significantly.

Last year, the program was limited to students from only two classrooms. This year, it was expanded to include all fifth- and sixth-grade students on a voluntary basis.

Garner said about 90 students signed up, and around 80 followed through to participate in the final sale event.

While students weren’t competing with each other, many were motivated to make a profit not just for themselves, but for a good cause.

Several students chose to donate a percentage of their proceeds toward a student-selected charity, which ended up being the Pet Project animal shelter in Marseilles.

One major focus of the event, aside from business skills, was helping students practice real world communication — something Garner and the other teachers emphasized throughout the program.

“I think the biggest thing they’re learning is how to talk to people,” Garner said. “How to sell something, how to interact with strangers, how to carry themselves — that’s not something they always get to practice during a regular school day and its important.”

Among those assisting Garner in getting the students ready for the event were Kathy Brauhn, Nicole Heaver, Joanie Thrush and Blanca Lambert.

Garner said the hope is to continue growing the program in future years, giving more students the chance to learn business basics and participate in the event.