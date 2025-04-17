Illini State Park in Marseilles seeking concessionaire, campground host for upcoming season

The recently renovated concession building at Illini State Park in Marseilles features a commercial kitchen, indoor dining area, and updated restrooms. The park is currently seeking a new concessionaire to operate the facility for the upcoming season. (Bill Freskos)

Illini State Park in Marseilles is preparing for the start of camping season on May 1, and the park’s staff is looking for a volunteer campground host and a concession stand operator.

The campground host position is a volunteer role that includes a free campsite in exchange for helping park staff with basic duties.

Responsibilities include registering campers, providing information about the park and monitoring activity in the campground during the evenings.

“They’re really a volunteer steward for the park,” site superintendent Dillon Law said. “It’s a great opportunity for someone who enjoys the outdoors and wants to be part of our park community.”

In addition to campground support, the park is accepting bids for a new concessionaire to operate its updated concession stand.

The stand, which now includes a commercial kitchen, indoor dining area, and modern restrooms, was renovated recently as part of a larger improvement project.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting for the concession stand is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at the park.

Attendance is required for anyone interested in submitting a bid.

“The concession building has come a long way,” former site superintendent Tom Jackson said. “We’re hoping to find someone who can bring it back to life and offer food, drinks or other services to visitors during the busy season.”

Those interested in the concessionaire opportunity can contact Illini State Park by emailing Shanon Hudgins at Shanon.L.Hudgins@Illinois.gov.

For information about the volunteer campground host position, contact Law at 815-584-6578.