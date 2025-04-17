Drake Taylor, Bureau Valley top Annawan-Wethersfield: Wednesday’s BCR roundup

Newman’s Kaylee Benyo reaches back but was too late to tag out Bureau Valley’s Sadie Bailey who scored the first run for the Storm Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Baseball

Bureau Valley 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Drake Taylor had two hits and four RBIs, including a 2-run triple to lead the Storm to victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference game at Manlius.

Elijah Endress had two hits and Logan Philhower tripled while Blake Foster collected two RBIs and winning pitcher Brock Rediger had one hit and a RBI as the Storm improved to 12-4.

Softball

Newman 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Comets rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh for a nonconference win over former Three Rivers rival Storm in Sterling.

Sadie Bailey and Kloey Trujillo each had two hits, including a double for the Storm (9-5). Ali Carrington belted a home run and Kaydn Haage added a RBI hit.

Carterville 10, St. Bede 0 (5 inn.): Macy Strauch had the Bruins‘ lone hit of the day on their spring break trip to southern Illinois.

Putnam County 9, Hall 4: Alexis Margis had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference win in Spring Valley.

Ella Pyszka, Ella Erwin and Chloe Parcher (RBI) added two hits each for PC (9-7).

Ava Delphi and Brynn Blair each had three hits and a RBI for the Red Devils (3-8) while Caroline Morris added two hits with a RBI.