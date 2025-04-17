Drake Taylor, Bureau Valley top Annawan-Wethersfield: Wednesday’s BCR roundup

Baseball
Bureau Valley 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Drake Taylor had two hits and four RBIs, including a 2-run triple to lead the Storm to victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference game at Manlius.
Elijah Endress had two hits and Logan Philhower tripled while Blake Foster collected two RBIs and winning pitcher Brock Rediger had one hit and a RBI as the Storm improved to 12-4.
Softball
Newman 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Comets rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh for a nonconference win over former Three Rivers rival Storm in Sterling.
Sadie Bailey and Kloey Trujillo each had two hits, including a double for the Storm (9-5). Ali Carrington belted a home run and Kaydn Haage added a RBI hit.
Carterville 10, St. Bede 0 (5 inn.): Macy Strauch had the Bruins‘ lone hit of the day on their spring break trip to southern Illinois.
Putnam County 9, Hall 4: Alexis Margis had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference win in Spring Valley.
Ella Pyszka, Ella Erwin and Chloe Parcher (RBI) added two hits each for PC (9-7).
Ava Delphi and Brynn Blair each had three hits and a RBI for the Red Devils (3-8) while Caroline Morris added two hits with a RBI.