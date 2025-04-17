COUNTRY, Bureau County Farm Bureau award $5,000 in Community Impact Grants to Bureau County groups

Second Story Teen Center ($1,000) to complete construction of the new facility including work on installing access ramps and other final landscaping work. (Photo provided by David Beigie)

COUNTRY Financial and the Bureau County Farm Bureau have decided on five recipients this year for their 2025 Community Impact Grants.

In total, $5,000 in grant funds were awarded. The recipients include:

Bureau Valley Buddy Bags ($1,000) for efforts to provide breakfast/lunch and snack items for students and families facing food insecurity in the Bureau Valley School District.

for efforts to provide breakfast/lunch and snack items for students and families facing food insecurity in the Bureau Valley School District. Grow Spring Valley ($1,000) to beautify the Spring Valley community through the planting of flowers, environmental initiatives and the promotion of civic involvement and community education.

to beautify the Spring Valley community through the planting of flowers, environmental initiatives and the promotion of civic involvement and community education. American Legion Post 125 ($1,000) to install new vinyl siding, fascia and soffits along with the installation of four new roof vents.

to install new vinyl siding, fascia and soffits along with the installation of four new roof vents. Beef Kind and Healthy ($1,000) to provide locally sourced fresh beef to patrons of the Hall Township Food Pantry.

to provide locally sourced fresh beef to patrons of the Hall Township Food Pantry. Second Story Teen Center ($1,000) to complete construction of the new facility including work on installing access ramps and other final landscaping work.

Proposals were solicited earlier this year with submitting organizations or individuals needing to both reside in Bureau County and with operations in the county. Examples of qualifying organizations included school groups, civic organizations, churches, 4-H clubs, food banks and FFA chapters. Projects were asked to have a lasting, multi-year impact. Projects also are required to be completed by Aug. 15.

The grants are provided through a partnership between Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial representatives in Bureau County: Mike Morris, Ron Behrends, Tyler Hansen, TJ Scruggs, G.W. Leynaud, Michael Alvarado and Dan Kniss.

Bureau Valley Buddy Bags ($1,000) for efforts to provide breakfast/lunch and snack items for students and families facing food insecurity in the Bureau Valley School District. (Photo provided by David Beigie)