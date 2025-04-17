Adelynn Russell pitches Ottawa past Morris; Cru baseball finishes sweep: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 4, Morris 3: At King Field in Ottawa on Wednesday, the host Pirates won their sixth straight and improved to 9-2 overall, 2-0 in the Interstate 8 Conference with the victory.

Adelynn Russell (7 IP, 1 ER, 7 K) notched the complete-game pitching win, supported by an offense paced by leadoff hitter Piper Lewis (two singles, RBI), Bobbi Snook (double, RBI) and Kilah Figenbaum (single, RBI). Aubrey Sullivan (double) and Avery Leigh (RBI) also contributed as Ottawa saw an early 3-0 lead disappear, but scored in the bottom of the sixth to earn the victory.

Reed-Custer 17, WFC 1 (3 inn.): At rural Streator, the host Warriors scored one run on a Brooklyn Delheimer RBI. Lilly Libby (2 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Seneca 13, Wilmington 6: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (13-0) bested their former conference rivals, leading 8-0 early.

Tessa Krull (5 IP, 4 ER, 11 K) earned the pitching win against the 12-3 Wildcats. Camryn Stecken (three hits, four RBIs), Alyssa Zellers (two hits, two RBIs), Lexie Buis (two hits, three RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (two hits including a home run, three RBIs) led the attack.

LeRoy 20, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Minonk, the host Knights were outhit 14-3, with TeriLynn Timmerman providing two of Fieldcrest’s hits – a single and a double.

Serena 15, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (9-3) overwhelmed the Trojans, scoring a baker’s dozen worth of runs over the opening two innings.

Brynley Glade (triple, two doubles) and Maddie Young (double, single) each provided three runs batted in for Serena. Maddie Glade (triple, single), Lanee Cole (double, single), Anna Hjerpe (two singles) and Cassie Walsh (single) added two RBIs apiece in support of winning pitcher Maddie Glade (5 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

Boys tennis

Geneseo 3, Ottawa 2: At Geneseo, the visiting Pirates lost a close one to their former NCIC rivals, scoring wins at No. 1 singles (Ayden Sexton 6-4, 6-4) and No. 3 doubles (Caden Walter and Landon Sawin 6-2, 5-7, 10-4).

Girls soccer

Sycamore 1, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the host Pirates fell in a close Interstate 8 Conference match.

Baseball

Marquette 3, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 2: At Roanoke, the visiting Crusaders finished the Tri-County Conference sweep and improved to 14-1 on the season, 6-0 on the TCC loop.

Anthony Couch (2 ER, 4 K) pitched the win, with Griffin Dobberstein (0 R, 4 K) notching the save and also smacking a solo home run. Alec Novotney had a single and two stolen bases, and Sam Mitre a single and two RBIs for the victors.

LeRoy 10, Fieldcrest 8: At Wenona, the host Knights (7-5) lost a close Heart of Illinois Conference affair despite leadoff man Jordan Heider singling, doubling, tripling and driving in two runs.

Lucas May added two singles, while Lucas Anson had two hits and two RBIs in support of starter Layten Gerdes (no-decision, 5 IP, 6 ER, 9 K) and reliever Tyler Serna (loss, 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 K).

Sandwich 17, Harvard 4 ( 5 inn.): At Harvard, the visiting Indians (6-10) completed the series sweep with a 17-hit onslaught in support of winning pitcher Braden Behringer (5 IP, 1 ER, 7 K).

Behringer helped his cause with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Jeffrey Ashley singled and scored four runs, with two RBIs apiece coming courtesy of Anthony Wade, Clayton Anderson, Cash White and Griffin Somlock.