Streator High School names April 2025 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for April 2025 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.
The April students are:
- Lucas Gutierrez for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Intro to Weld & Fnd of Technology)
- Natalie Pouk for the English/World Language Department (Creative Writing)
- Briana Chavez for the English/World Language Department (Spanish III)
- Lillyana Trammel for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Intro to Theatre)
- Marisa Tamez for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (World History)
- Charleigh Jo Yedinak for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS)
- Angelina Mainor for Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department (Health)
- Klay Schaffner for Math Department (IVCC Dual Credit Calculus)
- Julie Chaudhari for Science Department (Human Anatomy)
- Peyton Higginbotham for the Student Services Department (Life