Streator High School names April 2025 students of the month

(From left) Peyton Higginbotham, Briana Chavez, Natalie Pouk and Angelina Mainor (back, from left) Julie Chaudhari, Lucas Gutierrez and Lillyana Trammel were honored as April 2025 students of the month at Streator High School. Not pictured are Marisa Tamez, Charleigh Jo Yedinak and Klay Schaffner (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)