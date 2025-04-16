Connor Dodge, WFC baseball top Putnam County: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Woodland 4, Putnam County 3: At Granville, the Warriors (2-8, 1-6) scored three times in the fourth to take the lead and held on for the Tri-County Conference win over the Panthers.

Connor Dodge (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) earned the win with Nolan Price (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) recording the save. Brayden Matsko tripled, while Theron Essman drove in two runs.

Coal City 6, Streator 1: At Coal City, the Bulldogs fell to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with the loss to the Coalers.

Jake Hagie (solo home run) and Keegan Angelico each had two hits for Streator, while Clay Christoff (5⅔ IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) took the pitching loss.

Fieldcrest 8, Seneca 7: At Wenona, the Knights (7-4) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to top the Fighting Irish (3-11).

Jordan Heider (home run, three RBIs) and Drew Overocker (double, RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest, while Layten Gerdes and Lucas Anson tripled. Heider (4⅔ IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in relief of Anson (3⅓ IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K).

Brant Roe (double, RBI) led Seneca with three hits, with Paxton Giertz (double, homer, two RBIs), Keegan Murphy (double), Brody Rademacher and Casey Klicker (double, two RBIs) all collecting two hits.

Earlville 10, Serena 9: At Serena, the Red Raiders (3-7, 2-3) stranded the tying run at second in the seventh in the Little Ten Conference win over the Huskers (2-8, 1-4).

Declan Brennan (two doubles, two RBIs) had four hits, Grady Harp three hits, and Lane Rohrer (double), Hayden Spoonmore (RBI) and James Henne (two RBIs) each two hits for Earlville.

Beau Raikes (two RBIs) and Payton Twait (RBI) each singled for Serena.

Newark 16, Indian Creek 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen (7-11, 6-0) scored 10 runs in the first inning in the LTC win over the Timberwolves.

Jackson Walker (double, four RBIs) led Newark with three hits, with Kiptyn Bleuer adding two hits and Jacob Seyller a two-run triple. Eastin McBroom (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K), Payton Wills (1 IP, 2 K) and Toby Steffen (1 IP, 1 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Somonauk 12, Hiawatha 2: At Somonauk, the Bobcats scored four times in both the fourth and fifth innings in the LTCF win over the Hawks.

Noah Brandt (double, two RBIs), Luke Hartsell (two doubles, four RBIs), Tristan Reed (double, three RBIs) and Kaden Geers-Clason (double) each had two hits for Somonauk. Aldo Resendez (3⅔ IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) recorded the pitching victory.

Softball

Coal City 11, Streator 1 (6 inn.): At Coal City, the Coalers scored seven runs in the sixth in the ICE win over the Bulldogs (4-10, 1-3).

Makenna Ondrey singled and doubled, while Caitlin Talty had an RBI for Streator.

Putnam County 14, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 4 (6 inn.): The host Panthers scored five times in the first in the TCC win over the Warriors (1-6, 0-6).

Ella Derossett (triple, two RBIs) had two hits for WFC while Aubry Edens recorded an RBI.

Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: At Gardner, the Irish scored at least one run in the first six innings and improved to 12-0 on the season with the win over the Panthers.

Alyssa Zellers (RBI) and Graysen Provance (double, RBI) both had three hits for Seneca while Emma Mino (two RBIs) and Camryn Stecken each had two hits. Hayden Pfeifer (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 13 K) earned the win in the circle.

Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers (8-3, 5-0) scored six runs in both the second and third innings in the LTC triumph over the Red Raiders (4-6, 0-4).

RayElle Brennan (double, home run, six RBIs) and Anna Hjerpe (triple, RBI) each had two hits, while Jenna Setchel and Brynley Glade (RBI) each doubled and Finley Brodbeck (RBI) tripled. Cassie Walsh (4 IP, 2 H, 6 K) earned the pitching victory.

Addie Scherer doubled and Audrey Scherer singled for Earlville.

Somonauk/Leland 17, Hiawatha 2 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (4-7, 3-1) scored seven runs in the first and eight in the second to earn the LTC win over the Hawks.

Kayla Anderson (double, three RBIs) and Brooklyn Eads (three RBIs) both had three hits for S/L, while Ashley McCoy (five RBIs) and Kira Barnes (double, RBI) each had two hits. Anderson (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) posted the win in the circle.

Richmond-Burton 1, Sandwich 0: At Richmond, the hosts scored the only run of the game in the first in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians (5-6, 2-2).

Brooklyn Marks (6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K) suffered the tough-luck loss, while Jillian Freemon doubled for one of the Indians’ six hits.

Boys tennis

Morris 8, Ottawa 1: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Evan Krafft earned the Pirates lone victory at No. 2 singles in the Interstate 8 Conference loss.

Track and field

Streator boys, girls win own 3-team meet: At Streator, the Bulldogs picked up wins over Marquette and Wilmington.

Streator received individual boys wins from Isaiah Brown (100-meter dash), Chase Lane (800-meter run), John Rzasa (300 hurdles), Riley Stevens (high jump), Andrew Warwick (pole vault) and LA Moton (triple jump), as well as the 4x100 relay team of Brown, Stevens, Warwick and Garritt Benstine.

Marquette’s MacKinnley Thompson (1600), Caden Shreve (shot put) and Alex Schaefer (discus) earned firsts, as did the 4x400 relay squad of Jacoby Gooden, Marcus Baker, Charlie McGrath, Jimmy Lawsha.

On the girls side, Streator’s Katherine Pierce (400), Leah Krohe (shot put) and Kinslee Sweeden (discus) placed first, as did the 4x100 relay team of Lydia Gallik, Princess Allanah Brown, Pierce and Kylie Simpson.

Ottawa boys and girls top La Salle-Peru: At King Field, the Pirates won both sides of the dual from the Cavaliers.

On the boys side for Ottawa, individual wins were earned by Evan Fallmaier (100), Brayden Biewer (400), Daniel Fisher (3200), Weston Averkamp (110 and 300 hurdles), Jackson Cucio (high jump), Bryer Baxter (pole vault) and Kaleb Hunt (long jump).

For the Ottawa girls, Shaylen Quinn (200), Jazmine Adams (400), Makenzie Blazys (3200), Isabella Markey (100 and 300 hurdles), Sam Ruiz (discus), Karsyn Moore (high jump), Lila Platt (pole vault) and Savannah Markey (long jump) finished first.