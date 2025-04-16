Bureau Valley wins on a walk-off: Tuesday’s NewsTribune sports roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 6, Kewanee 5 (10 inn.): At Manlius, Blake Foster’s two-run double lifted the Storm to the win in the Three Rivers conference win. It was the second double of the day for Foster. Drake Taylor had a pair of RBIs for BV (12-4, 4-2).

Streator/Woodland/Franklin-Cornell 4, Putnam County 3: At Granville, Johnathon Stunkel doubled and tripled as the Panthers dropped the contest. Traxton Mattingly struck out nine over the distance for PC (12-2).

Mendota 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 8 (8 inn.): At Hinckley, Jack Gillespie had two hits and was one of five Trojans with two hits as the Trojans and Royals finished in a tie. Mendota (6-5-1) plated six in the fifth to briefly take the lead.

Earlville 10, Serena 0: At Serena, Grady Harp reached on an error in the top of the seventh, leading to two runs, as the Raiders held on for the win. Harp finished with three RBIs for Earlville (3-7).

Fieldcrest 8, Seneca 7 (8 inn.): At Minonk, Eli Gerdes smacked a single in the bottom of the eighth to bring in Lucas Anson with the winning run for the Knights. Jordan Heider smacked a three-run homer for Fieldcrest (7-4).

Softball

Putnam County 14, Woodland/Franklin-Cornell 4 (6 inn.): At Granville, Ella Irwin had four hits, including three doubles, and knocked in three to lead the Lady Panthers. Myah Richardson also added three RBIs for PC (8-7).

Waltonville 5. St. Bede 2: At Waltonville, a four-run sixth inning by the Spartans was too much to overcome for the Bruins. Macy Strauch had a two-run double accounting for both runs for St. Bede (8-3).

Serena 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Serena, the Raiders were held to just two hits in the loss to the Huskers. Earlville fell to 4-6 on the season.

Boys track and field

Fulton Invite: At Fulton, Amboy-LaMoille finished ninth in the team race at the Craig Faulkner Relays. The sprint medley relay team of Josh Mckendry, Damian Bender, Jack Thomas and Joel Billhorn ran second for the Clippers’ best finish. Billhorn also placed second in the long jump.

Howard-Monier Invite: At Princeton, the host Tigers finished third and Hall fourth. Princeton captured the 4x100 relay with the team of Gavin Lanham, Alex Winn, Beckett Funderberg and Ayden Agushi. Ryan Bosi had the top finish of the night for Hall with a second-place effort in the triple jump.

Dwight Invite: At Dwight, Henry-Senachwine placed fourth in the Dwight Invite. Brecken Pyles won the long jump for Henry.

Girls track and field

Dwight Invite: At Dwight, Henry-Senachwine placed second to Prairie Central in the Dwight Invite. Daniella Bumber won the 100, 200 and 400 for Henry. She also anchored the 4x100 relay of Allison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to the win. Rebecca Weers, Danika Maddex, Chevelle Stoner and Piper Roach won the 4x800 relay. Frawley won the long jump for Henry.

College baseball

Kishwaukee College 9-8, IVCC 8-6: At Malta, the Kougars swept the doubleheader from the Eagles. In Game 1, Max Cook tripled and had three hits for IVCC as their two-run rally in the seventh came up short. Kishwaukee scored five times in the sixth inning to break open Game 2. Jaydon Riggs, Casey Clennon and Cook had two hits each for IVCC (9-25, 5-12).

College softball

IVCC 6-7, Carl Sandburg College 4-1: At Oglesby, the Eagles swept the Chargers. Shae Simons struck out six and drove in a pair of runs in Game 1 for IVCC (13-14, 8-9). Maddy Pagrcic and Ava Lambert had a pair of RBIs in Game 2.