Antique mall opens in Princeton, grand opening set soon

Nellie Roberts Curiosity Shop, 625 N. Main St., Princeton, recently opened a new antique mall, joining other area antique and collectable stores in the city.

The shop has more than 15 dealers of antiques and collectables from vintage Teddy Bears, books, china, toys, dolls, vintage clothing and small furniture, among other items.

A grand opening will be scheduled for Thursday, May 1, and will run through that weekend.

