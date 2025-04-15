Streator YMCA to host annual Healthy Kids Day on April 26

Children aim for an opening in a ball toss game during the annual Healthy Kids Day last year at the Streator YMCA. The event returns from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26.

The Streator Family YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at 710 Oakley Ave.

The free event is open to the public and sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day is designed to encourage healthy habits and physical activity.

The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities and community resources focused on wellness, learning and safety.

“At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits year-round,” Executive Director of the Streator YMCA Shannon Harback said. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free event that brings the community together to learn about all the great opportunities available this summer.”

One girl and one boy will also have the chance to win a new bicycle donated by Theresa Solon of State Farm.

Local organizations participating in the event include OSF Healthcare and Medical Group, Live Well Streator, United Way, Streator Public Library, North Central Behavioral Health, University of Illinois Extension, SNAP, the Salvation Army, Central Church of Christ, State Farm-Theresa Solon, SOCU and the Girl Scouts.

Additional support includes prize donations from Fidel Santoy of Mi Mexicana.

For more information, contact the Streator Family YMCA at 815-761-2148.