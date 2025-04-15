Mobile pantry to distribute food April 24 at Bureau County Fairgrounds

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food Thursday, April 24, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Philip Marruffo)

Registration is from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Distribution begins at 10.

Distribution will be indoors. The distribution process can take up to 2 hours. Laundry baskets are recommended for the mobile food pantry. Go to www.riverbendfoodbank.org for more information.

The mobile pantry is brought in partnership with the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church.