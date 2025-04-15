La Salle housing rehabilitation grant deadline set Friday, April 25

All qualifying La Salle residents who wish to benefit from the Housing Rehabilitation Grant have until Friday, April 25, to apply. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

All qualifying La Salle residents who wish to benefit from the Housing Rehabilitation Grant have until Friday, April 25, to apply.

Economic Development Director Curt Bedei gave an update during Monday night’s La Salle City Council meeting.

“I’ve talked with [North Central Illinois Council of Governments],” he said. “Just to get a feel for where we are with that and they’ve gotten an overwhelming response rate for qualified homeowners.”

Bedei said NCICG has received about 39 applications, but the agency said if anyone still wants to apply they have until Friday, April 25, to turn it in.

“I would say don’t let that number discourage you,” he said. “It’s based on a point system and you may be able to still qualify.”

Housing rehabilitation grants are available for owner-occupied homes. They are designed to assist low- to moderate-income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring and Americans With Disabilities Act-complaint and accessibility accommodations, among others.

More than 40 residents, attended an informational meeting in February, regarding the grant application process. The program will renovate about 10 single-family homes.