IVCC Business Training Services customizes training to help businesses thrive

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Training Services is one of Illinois Valley industry’s most decisive advantages, though it may also be one of the area’s best-kept secrets. Headquartered on the Oglesby campus, the program provides customized workforce, career and leadership training led by a team of consultants and subject-matter experts like Janelle Reeb (pictured). (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Whether it is to elevate the skills of an entire workforce or help an individual refresh or reframe a career, Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Training Services has a training program for that – or can develop one.

Seasoned by decades of experience and community savvy, the career training program provides cutting-edge training and expertise to help companies thrive, whether they are startups, expanding or established businesses seeking to optimize the workforce.

The program serves hundreds of people each year, yet “we are IVCC’s best kept secret,” said Jennifer Scheri, director of Continuing Education and Business Services. “Despite our best efforts many employers still do not know that we exist, nor the impact we can make on their company. We hope to change that.”

As part of Community College Month, IVCC proudly highlights the success of its Business Training Services, which has partnered with 30 companies, providing pre-hiring assessments and customized training courses to about 725 employees in the past year. This milestone reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to workforce development, economic growth and meeting the needs of local industries.

NSG Group in Ottawa, which hired IVCC to conduct leadership training for their management group last fall, praised instructor Janelle Reeb and the program.

“Courses were informative and interactive and the staff appreciated them,” said Lori Wenzelman, the company’s human resources manager.

“We utilized these classes for entry-level to mid-level leaders, but actually, everyone could benefit from them,” she said, adding the company plans to enlist Business Training Services for additional training.

Business Training Services can move quickly to remedy a critical shortage, as it did recently for a local healthcare system. Within months, a new pool of 28 trained surgical technicians became available.

“You can partner with us and bring in a program relatively inexpensively with a fairly quick turnaround,” Scheri said.

Business training services range from customized training and consulting to employee assessment and testing for new hires. Training can encompass technical skills, competency in customer service, problem solving, OSHA guidelines and the always-in-demand leadership.

Training is done onsite or using IVCC’s facilities. The onsite location can be convenient, but some employers use IVCC “because it removes the distractions of work and allows employees to fully engage in the training,” said Jennifer Sowers, business training specialist.

Sowers works with companies to coordinate the training.

“We try to meet the learner where they are and provide instruction to acquire skills and master tasks they need immediately,” she said.

This may involve paring down a larger curriculum to deliver exactly what an employee needs.

A customized training schedule can accommodate day and night shifts and online courses. Grant funding can make the training more affordable and extend company training dollars. In the past year alone, Business Training Services has awarded approximately $100,000 to district companies through a grant sponsored by the Illinois Community College Board.

“The increase in funding for workforce training demonstrates the state’s commitment to helping local business and industry succeed by employing a skilled workforce,” Scheri said.

The center relies on the expertise of IVCC faculty as well as consultants and subject-matter experts in given fields. Some of the veteran subject-matter experts have worked with the program for 20-plus years.

“We rarely say no to any request,” said Scheri. “If we have someone to teach it, we will schedule it. Instructors are shared among Illinois community colleges.”

An evolving business landscape and fluid workforce makes corporate training more critical than ever for businesses, Scheri said.

“As Baby Boomers retire and the workforce becomes more transient, succession planning and training for the next generation of leaders is critically important.”

Today’s workforce also has expectations for an environment that can support the whole employee, not just address skills, Scheri said.

“Beyond company-wide training, individuals looking to be more successful in their current job or eyeing a career change can enroll in professional development and career training courses offered through Continuing Education,” said Kim Koehler, program manager.

Programs are geared to educators, healthcare employees, food-service workers, water system operators, supervisors, and every level of office employee. Grant funding is also available for these courses and is awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For information contact the Continuing Education and Business Services Division at 815-224-0547.