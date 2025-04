Hall High School conducted its annual National Honor Society ceremony on April 9 in the Richard D. Manahan Auditorium at the high school. The 2025 National Honor Society Inductees are (from left to right, front to back): Charlie Pellegrini, Katharine Doll, Natalia Zamora, Ella Sartain, Emily Rodriguez, Sydney Mautino, Jack Curran, Braden Curran, Sid Davis and Chase Burkart. (Photo provided by Jen Heredia)

