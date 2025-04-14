La Salle foundation to host workday at community garden on April 19

The City of La Salle Foundation announced days of service and celebration of the newly-created City of La Salle Community Garden. (Janelle Walker)

The City of La Salle Foundation announced days of service and celebration of the newly-created City of La Salle Community Garden.

The public is invited to participate in a community workday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19, at 1201 Fifth St. The foundation will begin the first phase of the project: building raised beds and adding soil. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just looking to lend a hand, the foundation is welcoming the help.

“I’ve had this dream for so many years and it’s so gratifying to see it come to fruition,” said community garden chair and visionary Renee Kim.

With support from the City of La Salle and the Home Depot, the idea for this project has come to fruition.

“We began the Foundation with ideals: justice, equity and creating community resilience,” said Dani Piland, City of La Salle Foundation founder. “The Community Garden is exactly that: it builds local resilience in our food supply while creating community and bringing people together, all within the framework of a project that is designed to be beautiful, inclusive and welcoming,”

Volunteers do not need to RSVP; all are welcome to attend. Volunteers are not required to bring tools or materials but are welcome to attend with battery-operated power drills, hammers, trowels, saws, etc.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 22. Volunteers and participants are welcome to attend this celebration.

The Foundation can be found on Facebook at /cityoflasallefoundation. For questions, or to make a donation or get involved, email cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com. The foundation is independent of the city of La Salle’s government.