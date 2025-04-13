2 crashes on Interstate 80 near Peru snarl traffic for 3-plus hours Friday

Illinois State police said there were no injuries from a pair of back-to-back crashes Friday evening on westbound Interstate 80 near Plank Road in Peru; but the crashes resulted in lane closures for more than three hours. (Felix Sarver)

Troopers first responded at 6:10 p.m. when a tractor-trailer struck the guardrail and overturned in the center median. The driver was uninjured.

At 8:46 p.m., when the scene still was being cleared, a two-vehicle crash occurred at mile marker 72, about a mile west of Plank Road. State police confirmed the crash “occurred as a result of the first crash,” but the motorists involved also were uninjured.

All lanes were re-opened at 9:32 p.m., police said. No further information is available as of Saturday.