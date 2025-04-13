‘The Adventures of Nellie Bly’ to be held April 14 at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main

Tiskilwa Historical Society will host a community program, “The Adventures of Nellie Bly,” portrayed by storyteller and actor Tricia Kelly of Oglesby at 7 p.m. Monday, April 14, at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Tiskilwa Historical Society will host a community program, “The Adventures of Nellie Bly,” portrayed by storyteller and actor Tricia Kelly of Oglesby at 7 p.m. Monday, April 14, at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main.

One of the most famous challenges taken up by Nellie Bly (1864-1922) was to circumnavigate the globe in fewer than the 80 days it took Jules Verne’s fictional character, Phileas Fogg. Bly accomplished the feat in 72 days from Nov. 14, 1889, to Jan. 25, 1890 – by steamship, train, ferry and a few other modes of transport as available.

“When Nellie read that women could not possibly be serious journalists, she set out to silence the critics,” Kelly said. “When informed that no one – and certainly not a woman – could travel around the world in fewer than 80 days, she sent the doubters packing!”

Kelly has researched this pioneering woman’s adventures and accomplishments for several years. A lively, entertaining and informative evening is on tap for her audience as she highlights Nellie’s daring exploits in costume and with projected photos.

Programs at Museum on Main are free of charge and open to the public. Events are followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.