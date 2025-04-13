Streator library to take to the seas for scavenger hunt, storytime the week of April 14

The Streator Public Library will host a sea creature scavenger hunt the week of April 14. (Derek Barichello)

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 14: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 14: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 15: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15: Sea Creature story time, children. Dive into Storytime with sea creature stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 16: Cozy Mystery Book Club, adults. Read Cozy Mysteries with the library.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 16: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 16: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 17: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17: Anime Club, teens. Talk about manga. New, old, classic and legendary.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17: The Birth of Poetry, public. A short presentation on the origin of poetry, how it has changed over time, and how it is still relevant today.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 18: Beyond Labels: Literature that Celebrates Identity, teens/adults. Join the library for an event that honors the power of literature in exploring and celebrating identity, including gender identity, culture and personal storytelling. Through readings and discussions, the library embraces the richness of self-expression and the stories that connect everyone.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 19: Tabletop gaming, public. Enjoy some tabletop gaming with provided games in the library.