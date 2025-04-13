St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Princeton sets Holy Week schedule

St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Princeton, will enter into Holy Week with a Dramatic Reading of the Passion Story from Luke in worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 13, on Palm/Passion Sunday. (Photo provided)

St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Princeton, will enter into Holy Week with a Dramatic Reading of the Passion Story from Luke in worship at 9 a.m. Palm/Passion Sunday, April 13.

There will be a children’s sermon with the Procession of Palm Branches, along with Communion by Intinction.

Worship will be at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 17, including Communion at the Rail. The week continues with a service at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 18, with the Bidding Prayers and the Stripping of the Altar.

For Easter Sunday, April 20, St. Matthews will have one worship service at 9 a.m. with special music from their Brass Ensemble and their Choir. Holy Communion will be served by Intinction. An Easter egg hunt and Easter breakfast will follow at 10:15 a.m.

St. Matthews is located at 416 E. Dover Road in Princeton. For information, visit its Facebook page StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or contact StMatthewsPrinceton.org or 815-879-6491.