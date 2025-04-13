April 12, 2025
St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Princeton sets Holy Week schedule

Services begin Palm Sunday

By Derek Barichello
With Palm Sunday on April 1, the Christian church enters into what is considered the most holy week of the year, the week that marks the passion and death of Jesus Christ in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, April 8, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Messiah.

St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Princeton, will enter into Holy Week with a Dramatic Reading of the Passion Story from Luke in worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 13, on Palm/Passion Sunday. (Photo provided)

St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Princeton, will enter into Holy Week with a Dramatic Reading of the Passion Story from Luke in worship at 9 a.m. Palm/Passion Sunday, April 13.

There will be a children’s sermon with the Procession of Palm Branches, along with Communion by Intinction.

Worship will be at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 17, including Communion at the Rail. The week continues with a service at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 18, with the Bidding Prayers and the Stripping of the Altar.

For Easter Sunday, April 20, St. Matthews will have one worship service at 9 a.m. with special music from their Brass Ensemble and their Choir. Holy Communion will be served by Intinction. An Easter egg hunt and Easter breakfast will follow at 10:15 a.m.

St. Matthews is located at 416 E. Dover Road in Princeton. For information, visit its Facebook page StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or contact StMatthewsPrinceton.org or 815-879-6491.

