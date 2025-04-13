Serena baseball tosses combined no-hitter against Seneca : The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Serena 4, Seneca 0: At Seneca, Huskers winning pitcher Beau Raikes (4 BB, 10 K) pitched 6⅓ innings, while Nate Kelly recorded the last two outs in the combined no-hitter Saturday.

Raikes also singled and doubled, while Kelly knocked in a run for Serena (2-7).

Brody Rademacher (loss, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), Vinny Corrado (1⅔ IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) and Wyatt Holman (1⅓ P, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K) all toed the rubber for Seneca (3-9).

Marquette 6, Parkville Christian 1: At Masinelli Field, the Crusaders improved to 12-1 thanks to the pitching duo of Easton Debernardi (5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K) and Griffin Dobberstein (2 IP, 4 K).

Sam Mitre (double, two RBIs) and Alec Novotney each had two hits for Marquette, while Keaton Davis (double), Anthony Couch and Grant Dose added RBIs.

Streator 8, Rochelle 4; Rochelle 11, Streator 1 (5 inn.): At Streator, the Bulldogs (6-7) split a doubleheader with the Hubs.

In the opener, Keegan Angelico (two RBIs) and Cole Winterrowd (double, RBI) both had two hits, while Jake Hagie drove in two runs. Isaiah Weibel and winning pitcher Colin Byers (5⅓ IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) each added an RBI.

In the afternooncap, Winterrowd had two of Streator’s four hits. Tristian Finley took the pitching loss.

Washington 5, Ottawa 4; Washington 12, Ottawa 0 (5 inn.): At Ottawa, the Pirates fell to 8-4 after a pair of losses to the Panthers.

In the opener, Jacob Rosetto had two of Ottawa’s five hits while Brendyn Fuchs drove in a pair of runs. Adam Swanson (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K), Colt Bryson (1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Lucas Farabaugh (loss, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the hill.

The Pirates had five hits in the afternooncap, including a double off the bat of Mason Jaegle.

Putnam County 12, Newark 2 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen fell to 5-11 with the loss to the Panthers.

Landon Begovac, Toby Steffen, Payton Wills and Kiptyn Bleuer all singled for Newark. Jackson Walker suffered the loss.

Johnsburg 6, Sandwich 3; Johnsburg 16, Sandwich 5: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference twin bill to the Skyhawks.

In the opener, Braden Behringer (triple, RBI) and Cash White (two RBIs) led the offense, while Griffin Somlock (loss, 3 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) and White (3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB) shared time on the mound.

Jeffery Ashley (double) and Behringer (double, two RBIs) each had two hits in the second game, with Cash recording an RBI.

Softball

Ottawa 3, Rockridge 2 (9 inn.); Ottawa 5, Rock Falls 4: At Rock Falls, the Pirates (7-2) picked up one-run wins over both Rockets squads.

Against Rockridge, Joslyn Rose drove in the winning run for Ottawa with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth. Bobbi Snook (home run, two RBIs), Rylee Harsted and winning pitcher Adelynn Russell (9 IP, 9 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) all had two hits.

In the win over Rock Falls, Audrey Davis (6⅓ IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the win with relief from Madilyn Soulsby (⅔ IP, 2 K). Harsted had three hits, Aubrey Sullivan (double) two hits, Piper Lewis (two RBIs) a home run and Rose a double.

Boys tennis

Ottawa wins own doubles invitational: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates finished the event 3-0, with the duo of Kaden Araujo and Tucker Ditchfield claiming a 11-9 tiebreaker against Plainfield East to clinch the championship.

Ottawa opened the day with a 3-1 win over Geneseo — wins coming via Evan Krafft/Noah Gross (3-6, 6-2, 10-5), Collin Olszewski/Ayden Sexton (6-1, 7-5) and Landon Sawin/Caden Walter (6-4, 1-6, 10-5).

The hosts then blanked Burbank Reavis 4-0, with Gross/Sexton (6-1, 6-3), Tucker Ditchfield/Kaden Araujo (6-1, 6-0), Sawin/Walter (6-1, 6-1) and Charlie Thiry/Gabe Zeglis (6-0, 6-1) earning wins.

Finally, in the 2-2 tie with Plainfield East before the tiebreaker, Ottawa wins came from Araujo/Ditchfield (3-6, 6-3) and Sawin/Walter (6-1, 6-1).

Track and field

Sandwich boys 2nd at Gooden Invite: At the Gooden Invite hosted by Mendota, the Indians placed second as a team behind champion El-Paso-Gridley.

Luis Murillo (shot put) and Jacob Ross (pole vault) captured individual titles for Sandwich, while the 4x100 (Nathan Hill, Kayden Page, Devin Adams-Dunn, Simeion Harris) and 4x400 (Page, Hill, Adams-Dunn, Logan Trigg) relay teams ran to firsts.

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett won both the long jump and triple jump, while teammate Caleb Krischel crossed the line first in the 1,600.

Somonauk’s 4x800 relay squad (Jackson Brockway, Landin Stillwell, Gunnar Swenson, Caden Hamer) ran to victory.

On the girls side of the event, Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan (200) and Newark’s Tess Carlson (pole vault) grabbed first-place marks.

Marquette girls win 3-team meet: At Granville, the Crusaders (52) defeated Henry-Senachwine (46) and the host Panthers (30).

Marquette received first-place finishes from Madisyn Trainor (200), Olivia Tamblyn (100 hurdles), Gwen Jimenez (shot put), Lucy McGrath (high jump) and Carissa Blood (triple jump).

Streator boys relays shine at L-P: At the L-P Sports Complex, the Bulldogs’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams of Isaiah Brown, Andrew Warwick, Riley Stevens and Garritt Benstine ran to firsts.