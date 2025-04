Ottawa Sunrise Rotarians welcomed the April Students of the Month. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Selected from Marquette Academy was Keely Nelson, a senior, who plans on attending Illinois Valley Community College to study nursing.

Hailey Larsen from Ottawa High School also was chosen. Larsen’s future plans also include attending IVCC to become a nurse practitioner.

Both students are now eligible for the Sunrise Rotary $1,000 scholarship that will be announced in May, one for MA and one for OTHS.