Logan Junior High in Princeton selects Citizenship Award winners for 3rd quarter 2024-25

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the third quarter of the 2024-20025 school year. Pictured are (from left) Adleigh Seitz, Ellie Longeville, Evelyn Brown, Harper Ori, Emerson McCauley, Edith Karbill, Brecken Waca, Om Patel, Wyatt Vladika, Aaron McLaughlin and Grant Hardy. (Photo provided by Lori Atilano)

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selection, the school said in a news release.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the third quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

Fifth grade

Aaron McLaughlin, Wyatt Vladika, Harper Ori, Edith Karbill, Emerson McCauley

Sixth grade

Brecken Waca, Evelyn Brown

Seventh grade

Grant Hardy, Adleigh Seitz

Eighth grade

Om Patel, Ellie Longeville