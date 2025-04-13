Logan Junior High in Princeton selects Citizenship Award winners for 3rd quarter 2024-25

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.
Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in the selection, the school said in a news release.
The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the third quarter of the 2024-25 school year.
Fifth grade
Aaron McLaughlin, Wyatt Vladika, Harper Ori, Edith Karbill, Emerson McCauley
Sixth grade
Brecken Waca, Evelyn Brown
Seventh grade
Grant Hardy, Adleigh Seitz
Eighth grade
Om Patel, Ellie Longeville