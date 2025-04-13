April 13, 2025
Learn about trees April 22 at Granville library

Documentary to be shown

By Tom Collins
The Putnam County Public Library District will host a movie matinee film screening of the documentary, “Intelligent Trees,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, at the Granville library. (Jayce Eustice)

Trees communicate with each other, know familial ties and can care for their young. Peter Wohlleben, author and forester, and Suzanne Simard, scientist, have been observing and investigating the communication between trees over decades. Their findings are featured in this documentary.

The film is about 45 minutes, not rated and made possible through public performance rights by Kanopy. Following the conclusion of the film, an ambassador with SciStarter, an online database for Citizen Science projects, will share related information and resources.

The Granville Library is located at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For more information, call 815-339-2038.

