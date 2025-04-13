3rd through 6th graders can make yarn wrapped birds at Reddick library program in Ottawa

Third through sixth graders will have an opportunity to make yarn wrapped birds at a program 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Third through sixth graders will have an opportunity to make yarn wrapped birds at a program 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Play with color and texture as the group creates a yarn wrapped bird out of recycled materials.

Go to reddicklibrary.org/ and call 815-434-0509.

6 p.m. Monday, April 14: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 15: Ready, Set, Read! (New Time), ages 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a delightful gathering packed with stories, songs and a craft activity. This week, join the library for bunny themed stories, songs, and a craft. Stay and play after craft time.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 16: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages birth to 3 years. Join the library for baby chick themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft time.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17: Natural Dyes and Food Coloring, adults. Learn how to make natural dyes and food coloring out of household ingredients and food scraps.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly environment from knowledgeable people.