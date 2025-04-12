Ribbon cutting celebrates In Towne Self-Storage in Peru

In Towne Self-Storage official opened April 10, 2025, at 4428 Hollerich Drive, Peru, after serval months of construction and renovation. (Photo by Penny Wamhoff)

In Towne Self-Storage officially opened April 10 at 4428 Hollerich Drive, Peru, after serval months of construction and renovation.

In Towne Self-Storage is a fully indoor climate-controlled self-storage facility. Also available is boat and RV parking in their gated parking lot.

Both indoor storage and boat and RV parking are monitored by state-of-the-art security.

The building had last been occupied by Office Max but had been vacant for the past eight years.

In Towne Self-Storage is also an authorized U-Haul dealer and has staff available to assist customers 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mayor Ken Kolowski, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, thanked In Towne Self-Storage for their significant investment in Peru.

‘