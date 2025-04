Samantha Woolley has been selected as the female Elks Teen of the Year nominee by the Mendota Elks Lodge. (Photo provided by Sydney Markham)

Woolley is a senior at Princeton High School. She is the Class of 2025 vice president and member of FFA, German Club, Interact Club, Year One, National Honor Society, concert choir, softball, golf and PHS Poms. She has earned a total of 114 service hours. She is the daughter of Gregg and Beth Woolley of Princeton.