Princeton Bible Church to present ‘My Easter Story’ over Palm Sunday weekend

The Princeton Bible Church is presenting a choir musical, “My Easter Story,” over Palm Sunday weekend.
Performances will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, and at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 13, in the Princeton Bible Church auditorium. The public is invited with no admission charged.
Choir members will dramatize an evening of reminiscing around the campfire as the followers of Jesus recall how Christ changed their lives, giving them new life.
The musical is directed by Marty Kiser.
Princeton Bible Church is located 2 miles northeast of Princeton on U.S. 34.