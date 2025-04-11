Princeton Bible Church to present ‘My Easter Story’ over Palm Sunday weekend

The Princeton Bible Church is presenting a choir musical. “My Easter Story,” over Palm Sunday weekend. Choir members include (left to right) Katie McCoy, Grace Griffin, Jody Bodamer, Debbie Pease, Deb Basile, Phil Turner, Paul Trotter, Rob Jensen, Shelley Barnett, Jean Whaples, Kate Butler, Chariss Hoffman, and Cheryl Thierry. Absent from the photo are Beverly Neff and Justin Bullington. The musical is directed by Marty Kiser. (Photo provided by Marty Kiser)

The Princeton Bible Church is presenting a choir musical, “My Easter Story,” over Palm Sunday weekend.

Performances will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, and at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 13, in the Princeton Bible Church auditorium. The public is invited with no admission charged.

Choir members will dramatize an evening of reminiscing around the campfire as the followers of Jesus recall how Christ changed their lives, giving them new life.

The musical is directed by Marty Kiser.

Princeton Bible Church is located 2 miles northeast of Princeton on U.S. 34.