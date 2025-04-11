Marquette, Seneca stay unbeaten in TCC : The Times Thursday Roundup

Softball

Marquette 14, Dwight 8: At June Gross Field, the Crusaders (13-1, 4-0) trailed by five after two innings, but scored at least two runs in each of the next four innings to grab the Tri-County Conference win.

Kelsey Cuchra (double, triple, home run, seven RBIs), Hunter Hopkins (three runs, stolen base) and Kinley Rick (three runs) all had three hits, while Makayla Backos (RBI) and Lily Brewer each had two hits. Kealey Rick (two RBIs) and Taylor Cuchra (RBI) each smacked doubles. Savanah Erickson (2⅓ IP, 3 K) was the winning pitcher in relief.

Seneca 18, Midland 0 (4 inn.): At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish (9-0, 6-0) banged out 19 hits while Hayden Pfeifer (3 IP, 8 K) and Tessa Krull (1 IP, 2 K) combined on a no-hitter.

Camryn Stecken (double, triple, four RBIs) and Audry McNabb (double, triple, RBI) both had three hits, while Alyssa Zellers (RBI), Emma Mino (RBI), Lexie Buis (double, RBI) and Kaylee Klinker (two RBIs) posted two hits apiece.

St. Bede 12, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At Peru, the Bruins scored three in the first to jumpstart the TCC victory over the Warriors (1-7, 0-5).

Addyson Ewing had two hits for WFC while Brooklyn Delheimer took the pitching loss.

Kaneland 17, Serena 4 (5 inn.): At Maple Park, the Huskers fell to 5-2 on the season with the loss to the Knights.

Brynley Glade (two runs, three stolen bases) and Maddie Glade (RBI) both had two hits, while Lanee Cole drove in a pair of runs for Serena.

Morris 21, Somonauk/Leland 2 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, the loss drops the Bobcats to 2-7 on the season.

Kennedy Barshinger accounted for the hosts’ runs with a two-run homer.

Sandwich 10, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, pitcher Aubrey Cyr scattered five hits and struck out four to help the Indians improve to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

Kayden Corneils (double, two triples, RBI) went 4 for 4, while Cyr (triple, two RBIs) and Abby Johnson each had two hits.

Baseball

Midland 3, Seneca 2: At rural Varna, the host Timberwolves pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth and drop the Fighting Irish to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in Tri-County Conference play.

Brant Roe and Paxton Giertz (double) each had two hits for Seneca, while Joey Arnold drove in a run. Jace Mitchell (4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K), Vinny Corrado (1 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) and Landyn Ramsey (1 IP, 3 K) shared mound duties for the Irish.

Girls soccer

Reed-Custer 4, Streator 2: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Comets.

Track and field

Seneca boys and girls win 5-team meet: At Seneca, the Irish outscored runner-up Coal City, as well as Mendota, Marquette and DePue.

The Seneca boys had individual winning efforts from Zebadiah Maxwell (discus), Brayden Simek (high jump), Sean Sigler (pole vault) and Matt Stach (long jump), while the 4X200 (Matt Stach, Travis Barr, Alex Gagnon, Gunner Varland), 4X400 (Barr, Varland, Stach, Colton Pumphrey) and 4X800 (Brady Fort, Landon Hebel, Jaxson Finch, Connor Pabian) relays teams finished first.

Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden won the 100 and 200, Jimmy Lawsha captured the 400 and the 4x100 (Marcus Baker, Lawsha, Charlie McGrath, Gooden) ran to victory.

On girls side, Seneca received individual wins from Lila Coleman (100, 200), Evelyn O’Connor (800), Lylah Hebel (discus) and Emily Aldridge (pole vault), while the 4x400 (O’Connor, Natalie Misener, Lily Mueller, Tenley Yandell) and 4x800 (Abigail Churchill, Lily Mueller, Julie Mueller, Yandell) relay teams placed first.

Marquette’s Maggie Jewett won the 400 and Gwen Jimenez the shot put.

Sandwich boys and girls win 6-team meet: At Sandwich, the Indians rolled to wins.

Sandwich had individual wins from Simeion Harris (100, high jump), Kayden Page (200, long jump), Luis Murillo (shot put), Jackson Heilemeier (discus) and Jacob Ross while the 4x100 (Nathan Hill, Page, Devin Adams-Dunn, Harris) relay team placed first.

Somonauk’s Gunnar Swenson (800), Landin Stillwell (1600) and Jackson Brockway (triple jump) earned wins.

Earlville’s Jared Dormer won the 400, while the Newark 4x400 (Evan Sittler, Coby Kulbartz, Reggie Chapman, Kellen Westerfield) team crossed the finish line first.

For the girls, Sandwich winners included Erin Lissman (800), Joanna Rivera (1600), Alayla Harris (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Mikaela LeaTrea (discus), Hannah Treptow (high jump) and 4x100 (Clara Schiradelly, Addyson Cline, Teagan Lederman, Delanie Card).

Newark’s Addison Ness (400, triple jump), Tess Carlson (pole vault) and Malia Maddox (long jump) were winners along with the 4x200 (Tess Carlson, Kyla Wesseh, Elena Rueda, Isabella Creps) and 4x400 (Wesseh, Carlson, Creps, Ness) relays.

Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan won the 100 and 200, while Salena Norris captured the shot put.