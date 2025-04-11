Avah Oertel helps Princeton softball power past Newman: Thursday’s BCR roundup

Newman’s Michael Morse is tagged out at home by Princeton’s Ace Christiansen on a close play Thursday, April 10, 2025. The Comets win 3-1. (Alex T. Paschal)

Softball

Princeton 15, Newman 5: The Tigresses scored eight runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to put the finishing touches on a five-inning, run-rule victory in Three Rivers East play Thursday in Sterling.

Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Tigresses at the plate. Caroline Keutzer (two RBIs), Kiyra Morris (RBI) and Reese Reviglio (two RBIs) also had two hits each.

Reviglio earned the victory with 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief.

Hall 13, Mendota 10: The Red Devils held an 11-4 lead after 5½ innings and held on for a Three Rivers East win in Mendota.

Leah Burkhart, Caroline Morris (two RBIs), Ava Delphi (two RBIs) and Leah Pelka (two RBIs) each had two hits for Hall and Charlie Pellegrini had one hit and a RBI.

Brynn Blair pitched 6⅓ innings for the win, allowing 10 runs, five earned.

St. Bede 12, Woodland 0 (5 inn.): The Bruins rapped out 16 hits en route to a run-rule victory in Tri-County Conference play at the Academy.

Lily Bosnich had four hits, Emma Slingsby had three hits and four RBIs, Ava Balestri had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs and Morgan Mercer added two hits and three RBIs.

Macy Strauch scattered six hits for a five-inning shutout victory.

Baseball

Bureau Valley 10, ROWVA-Williamsfield 0: Elijah Endress and three Storm relievers notched the shutout on three hits in Lincoln Trail Conference play Thursday in Manlius.

The Storm’s Tyce Barkman doubled and drove in three runs, Logan Philhower and Blake Foster each had one hit and one RBI and Drake Taylor drove in two runs, including a sac fly.

Newman 3, Princeton 1: Jordan Reinhardt had two hits for the Tigers who fell in Three Rivers East play Thursday in Sterling.

Will Lott gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly.

Mendota 4, Hall 3: Dane Doyle’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Trojans to a Three Rivers East win at Mendota.

Izzaq Zrust, who took the loss in relief, had two hits with an RBI. Noah Plym had a hit and an RBI.



