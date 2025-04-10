Not a typo – Somonauk/Leland softball beats Mendota 30-29: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Somonauk/Leland 30, Mendota 29: At Somonauk on Wednesday, the host Bobcats survived an early candidate for wildest game of the 2025 season as they and the visiting Trojans combined for 59 runs scored (fifth in Illinois history, per the IHSA website) on 53 hits, 14 walks and nine errors.

Somonauk/Leland (2-6) scored 10 in the fifth to take the lead and added 12 in the bottom of the sixth after Mendota scored 11 in the top half.

Leading the 31-hit onslaught for the Bobcats were Brooke Bahrey (4 for 5, four runs scored, eight RBIs) and Brooklyn Eads (4 for 6, three runs, six RBIs). Kammy Ambler and Kennedy Barshinger contributed four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs apiece, with Asjley McCoy (two RBIs), Aimee Kleveno (one RBI), Kaydence Eade (three RBIs) and Taylor Johnson (one RBI) tallying three hits apiece in support of winning relief pitcher Eade (6 IP, 12 ER, 4 K).

Addy Perryman and Karson Doyle each homered and doubled for Mendota (2-4).

Gardner-S. Wilmington 18, WFC 0 (4 inn.): At South Wilmington, the visiting Warriors (1-6) were shutout in the nonconference affair, managing just two hits in support of pitchers Lilly Libby (1⅓ IP, 5 ER, 0 K) and Taylor Heidenreich (1⅔ IP, 13 ER, 1 K).

Morris 5, Sandwich 2: At Morris, the visiting Indians (4-3) were dealt the defeat.

Jillian Freemon (double, solo home run in the sixth) and Kayden Corneils each had two hits for Sandwich in support of Brooklyn Marks (6 IP, 2 ER, 9 K).

La Salle-Peru 13, Newark 3 (6 inn.): At La Salle, the visiting Norsemen (6-6-1) suffered the nonconference defeat, leading 2-1 after one inning but surrendering seven runs to the Cavaliers in the home half of the second.

Cayla Pottinger (1⅔ IP, 8 ER, 2 K) started and took the pitching loss. Kate Bromeland homered and drove in two for Newark, with Dottie Wood (RBI) and Rylie Carlson providing two hits each.

Serena 16, Indian Creek 6 (6 inn.): At Shabonna, the visiting Huskers (5-1 overall, 3-0 Little Ten) saw Cassie Walsh (5⅔ IP, 0 ER, 6 K) earn the win in relief supported by home runs from both Lanee Cole (two hits, four runs, one RBI) and Maddie Young (two hits, one RBI, two runs).

RayElle Brennan (two hits, four RBIs), Maddie Glade (three hits, one RBI) and Finley Brodbeck (two hits, five RBIs) also paced the victors.

Girls soccer

HBR/S/N/L 1, Pecatonica 0: At Pecatonica, visiting Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Newark/Leland received a shutout in net from sophomore Rachel Dean (seven saves) and the match’s lone goal from fellow Leland student Lily Martin (Anna Herrmann assist) to notch the victory.

Streator 5, IVC 0: At Chillicothe, the visiting Bulldogs notched their second win of the season, improving to 2-5.

Baseball

Streator 13, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs completed the Illinois Central Eight Conference sweep of the Comets led by a complete-game, two-hit victory from Clay Christoff (7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K) and a second straight big day at the plate from Cole Winterrowd (3 for 3, two home runs, six RBIs).

Isaiah Weibel added a 4-for-5 day for Streator (5-6 overall, 2-2 ICE), with Jake Hagie provided two hits and two runs scored. Joe Hoekstra added two RBIs, with Christoff helping his own cause with one runs batted in.

Minooka 9, Ottawa 6: At King Field, the host Pirates (8-3) allowed the Indians three runs in the top of the seventh and couldn’t answer.

Brendyn Fuchs (single, two RBIs), Adam Swanson (two singles, RBI), Jacob Rosetto (single, RBI) and Colt Bryson (three runs scored) led the Ottawa attack in support of starter Colin Fowler (4 IP, 5 ER, 2 K) and reliever/losing pitcher Noah Marvin (2 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K).

Fieldcrest 2, Tri-Valley 1: At Downs, the visiting Knights (5-3 overall, 1-0 Heart of Illinois) won their HOIC opener.

Layten Gerdes (7 IP, 1 R, 6 K) worked the complete game, with runs scored by Lucas Anson and Jordan Heider (two stolen bases).

La Salle-Peru 9, Newark 1: At La Salle, the visiting Norsemen (4-10) tied it 1-1 in the fourth inning before surrendering eight runs down the stretch.

Eastin McBroom drove in the lone run for Newark, which was no-hit by the Cavaliers. Payton Wills (3⅔ IP, 2 ER, 1 K) pitched the majority of the game for the Norsemen.

Mendota 11, Somonauk 10: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats fell to the Trojans.

Girls track and field

Pontiac 114.5, Streator 43.5, Putnam Co. 11: At Pontiac, the Bulldogs finished in the middle of the triangular pack.

Leah Krohe (10.18 meters in the shot put), Kinslee Sweeden (28.99 in the discus) and Isabella Robart (9.07 in the triple jump) scored event wins for Streator.

Adding runner-up finishes were Isabel Gutierrez (triple jump), Jayda Webb (high jump, 100 hurdles), Ella Chalkey (shot put), Lydia Gallik (300 hurdles), Giselle Guadarrama (1,600) and Katherine Pierce (100).