Nominations to be accepted for Ottawa parishes name

Parishioners at the Ottawa Catholic churches have until Tuesday, April 15, to suggest the name for the parish. Pictured is St. Columba Church in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Area churches were combined and placed under the patronage of new saints. The La Salle Catholic Parishes, for example, are now St. John Baptiste de La Salle.

While the names of the three Ottawa churches – St. Columba, St. Patrick, St. Francis of Assisi – will be unchanged, a new name will be conferred on the unified parish.

Parishioners may submit the name of a saint. Three choices will be submitted to Bishop Louis Tylka.