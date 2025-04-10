Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle to close April 30

After less than a year in operation, the Illinois Food and Deli in La Salle will close Wednesday, April 30, the company said Thursday on its Facebook page. (Scott Anderson)

After less than a year in operation, the Illinois Food and Deli in La Salle will close Wednesday, April 30, the company said Thursday on its Facebook page.

“We will miss you all and thank you to the people that were faithful patrons of our store,” the post said.

Co-owner Nizar Tharani did not respond for comment. He previously told Shaw Local News Network that he will own the business with his partners Pankaj Chaudhari and Nilesh Chaudhari, each of the Naperville area, and they have experience running restaurants and convenience stores.

The store closed in February 2024 and reopened Aug. 19 under new ownership. Since purchasing the store, the owners have invested in a new roof, made structural improvements and replaced refrigeration units.