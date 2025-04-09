St. Bede partners with Red Cross for April 29 blood drive

St. Bede Academy junior Lillian Soliman holds up her free T-shirt from the American Red Cross after donating blood at St. Bede’s community blood drive on Feb.11, 2025. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

St. Bede Academy has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a public blood drive noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, in the Perino Science Center.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome as availability allows.

Save time with RapidPass. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass online health history questionnaire prior to their appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information and to get started.

Building on the success of St. Bede’s Feb. 11 blood drive, which collected 48 pints, the academy is aiming for a total of 100 pints to qualify for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a graduating senior pursuing higher education. By donating, participants not only help save lives but also support local students in achieving their educational goals.