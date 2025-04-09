Master Gardener held houseplant propagation workshop at Oglesby Public Library

Cathy Flynn assists a participant in the University of Illinois Extension's Master Gardener Program at Oglesby Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Photo Provided by Bettyann Harrison)

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program held a houseplant propagation workshop on March 26 at the Oglesby Public Library.

The event taught participants how to propagate houseplants using various techniques.

Attendees learned methods such as stem, cane, leaf and leaf bud cuttings, as well as plant division and the use of rooting hormones.

Each participant was able to select a cutting, prepare it and take home a new plant start.

“We’re thrilled to share these propagation techniques with our community,” Harrison said. “Houseplant propagation is a cost-effective way to grow new plants and fosters a connection to gardening and sustainability.”

The University of Illinois Master Gardener Program offers ongoing educational workshops for gardeners of all levels.

For more information on the program or upcoming workshops, contact University of Illinois Extension at 309-364-2356 or email Bettyann Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu.