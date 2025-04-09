Healthy Kids Day set April 26 at Illinois Valley YMCA

The Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26. (Derek Barichello)

The event will include a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy children and families to jump start the summer season. The event is free and open to the public.

From 10 a.m. to noon attendees can attend program booths and demonstrations with raffles, giveaways and a YMCA goodie bag for the first 50 children. An open swim at the water center will follow from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Peggy Cain at 815-223-7904 ext. 030, or email peggyc@ivymca.org, or visit IVYMCA.org.