Spring Valley Police Department promotes veteran officer to deputy chief

Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran (left) announces the promotion of Sgt. Bernie Larson to deputy chief on Monday, April 7, 2025, during the Spring Valley City Council meeting at City Hall. (Bill Freskos)

The Spring Valley Police Department announced the promotion of Sgt. Bernie Larson to deputy chief.

The promotion was announced during a Spring Valley City Council meeting on Monday by Police Chief Adam Curran, who introduced Larson to the council and community members.

Larson, a long time resident of Spring Valley, has served with the police department for more than two decades. Curran, who has worked with Larson since 2007, praised his dedication and growth as an officer.

“He’s been a part of this community for over 40 years,” Curran said. “I’ve watched him grow into an officer and a sergeant.”

Larson’s career includes experience in a variety of roles. He served as a night shift supervisor early in his career, gaining valuable supervisory experience.

He later joined the local drug task force as an undercover agent, where he was involved in several significant arrests, including an incident in which a suspect fired at him.

Since returning to the department, Larson has supervised day shift officers, helping to guide and mentor new recruits while managing his administrative duties as a sergeant.

He also holds several certifications, including training as a lead homicide investigator, juvenile officer and in CPR and AED. Additionally, Larson has received tactical training with the department’s SWAT team.

Curran expressed confidence in Larson’s ability to take on his new role.

“I think he’s going to do a good job,” Curran said. “He has the certifications, knowledge and experience to serve the citizens of Spring Valley in this critical leadership role.”

With the promotion, Larson will assume more responsibilities within the department, helping to ease the workload of the chief.

“I’m sure he’s aware of the challenges ahead, but I believe he is well-prepared,” Curran said.

Larson’s promotion to deputy chief is effective immediately.

Energy presentation

In other items, the council heard a presentation from an energy company on ways to improve the efficiency of city facilities.

Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson said that the City Council is reviewing the energy company’s proposal to improve the efficiency of city facilities and will discuss it further at a committee meeting next month.