Princeton children’s business The Milk Moustache, building for sale

The Milk Moustache in downtown Princeton is for sale.

About 11 years ago, Mindy Fritz opened juniper & mae and about a year later opened The Milk Moustache. The women’s clothing store has since closed, but the children’s store remains and Fritz is looking for someone to carry on the business.

“I have put a lot of love, sweat and tears into these buildings and running a small business, but it’s time for me to move on to my next chapter,” Fritz posted to the business’ social media Monday. “This is a decision I have contemplated for a couple of years and I look forward to seeing someone else utilize this space for their dreams.

“I loved creating these shops and being a part of Princeton’s Main Street community. The flexibility it has offered my family and I has been priceless. I was able to bring my children to work when needed, close early for sporting events, have the freedom to travel, obtain financial flexibility and set hours that work for my family.”

Fritz said ideally the buyer would be interested in the business and the two buildings the business is located at 944 N. Main St. The pair are connected inside by an opening, but could be separated back into two retail units. An apartment unit is above each building.

The buildings are listed for $350,000.

The Milk Moustache will remain open while a buyer is sought.

