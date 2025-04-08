Reddick library kicks off National Library Week with community visits

Members of the Ottawa Police Department visit Reddick Library on Monday, April 7, 2025, to kick off National Library Week. (Photo provide by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa was visited Monday by the mayor, chamber director and city’s police department to kick off National Library Week.

The library is celebrating National Library Week by giving out gifts, raffling off prizes and passing out library yard signs. Stop by the library anytime during the week to claim yours.

Additionally, the library will host a special fire department story time at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10, for all ages. A member of the fire department will read a story in the Children’s Department. After the story, there will be a chance to check out a fire truck up close.

Mayor Robb Hasty reported from his visit that the library saw 61,809 visitors last year and had 135,050 checkouts.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty (right) visits the Reddick Library on Monday, April 7, 2025, for National Library Week. (Photo provide by Lisa Katrein)