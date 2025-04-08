Founder’s Patrol after-hours event in Princeton invites Scout supporters

The W.D. Boyce Council of Scouting America invites community leaders and supporters to attend the Founder’s Patrol after-hours event from 5 to 7 p.m.on Tuesday, April 15, at the Sash Stalter Matson Building in Princeton. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

The W.D. Boyce Council of Scouting America invites community leaders and supporters to attend the Founder’s Patrol after-hours event from 5 to 7 p.m.on Tuesday, April 15, at the Sash Stalter Matson Building in Princeton.

This gathering offers attendees the opportunity to learn firsthand how Scouting shapes future leaders in Central Illinois. Each week, more than 3,500 young people in the region participate in Scouting programs where they develop essential leadership skills, character and a commitment to service.

“This event allows our supporters to see the direct impact their contributions have on young people in our community,” said Michelle Seibert, development director of the W.D. Boyce Council. “The generous support we receive ensures that all youth, regardless of background, have access to the life-changing experiences Scouting provides.”

During the evening, attendees will have refreshments while meeting with fellow community leaders and hearing stories from current Scouts. The event also will highlight how the W.D. Boyce Council provides support to Scouts across the communities it serves.

The council notes a gift of $560 supports one Scout, representing the investment the council makes in each Scout served. Various sponsorship opportunities are available.

Event leadership includes Tom Kammerer, Tom Tester and Bob Schabow.

To register for the event or make a contribution, visit wdboyce.org/give-to-scouting. For additional information, contact Seibert at michelle.seibert@scouting.org or 309-673-6136.